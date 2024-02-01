Home » NEWS » Sonic Superstars is offering a complimentary Shadow costume to commemorate the release of ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’

Sonic Superstars is offering a complimentary Shadow costume to commemorate the release of ‘Sonic X Shadow Generations’

Jacob Chambers February 1, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

During Sony’s ‘State of Play’ live stream, Sega revealed Sonic X Shadow Generations, a remastered version of Sonic Generations that includes a new story campaign centered around Shadow.

In light of this announcement, Sega is offering a complimentary item in its newest multiplayer game, Sonic Superstars. Starting on February 15th, 2024, players will have the opportunity to acquire the Shadow Costume. This feature will be available at no cost to all players and can be easily utilized within the game’s Story Mode.

“In support of today’s reveal ofSonic X Shadow Generations, on February 15, SEGA will release the Shadow Costume for Sonic in Sonic Superstars™ across all supported platforms. The costume will be free for all Sonic Superstars players and can be equipped when playing in Story Mode.

https://x.com/sonic_hedgehog/status/1752817294135476462?s=20

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is currently on sale for the Nintendo Switch, with a generous 20% discount on every title and bundle

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games to go on sale, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security