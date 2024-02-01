Unexpected! Dave, the diver, is acquiring the Godzilla DLC

The popular deep-sea game Dave the Diver was showcased during Sony’s recent ‘State of Play’ broadcast. For those who may have missed it, the game is set to receive additional content in the form of a crossover with Godzilla.

There has been no official confirmation regarding the availability of this DLC for other platforms at this time. However, it is expected to be released at no cost sometime in May. Here is some information from the PlayStation blog:

“Introducing even more enormous threats lurking in the depths. Prepare to meet the King of the Monsters in the Blue Hole.”

Feel free to explore a complimentary demo of Dave the Diver on the Switch eShop. We will inform you if there are any updates regarding the release date of the Switch.