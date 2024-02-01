Nintendo has made available a demo of Mario Vs. Donkey Kong on the Switch eShop

If you are curious about the upcoming release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Nintendo Switch and eager to try it out before its official launch, you will be pleased to learn that there is now an eShop demo accessible.

To download it, you will need a Nintendo account, but there are no additional requirements or restrictions. Simply access the eShop to initiate the download. As per Nintendo’s official description, players of Mario (and Donkey Kong) will have the opportunity to experience four levels, exploring both the “casual and classic” difficulties, along with the addition of a new two-player co-op mode.

We have previously had the opportunity to experience the Mario vs. Donkey Kong game here at Nintendo Life, which has generated anticipation for its official release on February 16th, 2024. Other sources have also expressed positive feedback regarding their experience with this new iteration thus far.