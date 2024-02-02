Indeed, Mario Vs. Donkey Kong has already been modded on the Switch

Wow, these individuals certainly don’t waste any time, do they?

It’s interesting to see that even before the official release of Mario vs. Donkey Kong on the Nintendo Switch (which is just around the corner on February 16th, 2024), there is already a buzz around modding the game. This excitement seems to stem from the public eShop demo that has been made available.

We came across a fascinating mod that has piqued our interest. Gaming Reinvented helped @nintygametube, a user of X (formerly Twitter), successfully incorporate the Super Mario 64 character model into the game.

https://x.com/nintygametube/status/1752911910293438742?s=20

This mod is quite mild compared to others, but it still manages to impress. Modding a game that has been out for a while is impressive, but successfully modding a demo that has only been available for a couple of days is truly remarkable.

After getting some hands-on time with Mario vs. Donkey Kong, we left with a sense of cautious optimism for the upcoming Switch title. The original Mario vs. Donkey Kong is a fantastic spin-off that has received some significant updates in this version. With new modes and a modern look-and-feel, it surpasses the 2004 original and offers the best way to experience this slice of Nintendo magic, especially for those who haven’t played it before.