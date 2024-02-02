Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince has already achieved an impressive milestone of one million sales

Update #2 The Mighty Meat Platter, now available, celebrates the impressive achievement of one million sales for Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince.

“The Mighty Meat Platter will be available to players in supported regions in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa beginning February 1 at 9 AM PT/5 PM GMT on the Nintendo eShop.”

Update: Square Enix is kindly giving away a free Mighty Meat Plate in honor of the recent sales milestone that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince reached. In order to redeem it, you will be required to visit the Switch eShop on February 1st, 2024.

The Mighty Meat Platter features a delectable assortment of:

5 Manky Meat

5 Monster Munchies

5 Smoked Sirloin

3 Meaty Treat

2 Beastie Bites

1 Better Beastie Bites We hope these items will help you add more monsters to your party!

Original article: The Dark Prince, a monster-catching spin-off from Square Enix’s Dragon Quest Monsters series, made quite the splash upon its release last month. The game quickly climbed to the top of the charts in Japan and even experienced sold-out locations worldwide.

In a recent update, it was announced that the game’s sales have exceeded one million copies worldwide, encompassing both digital and physical sales.

In our review here on Nintendo Life, we stated that Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince proved to be a delightful monster-catching RPG that is definitely worth exploring for enthusiasts of Dragon Quest or any monster-catching RPGs.

This title has gained immense popularity in Japan, to the point where Square Enix encouraged fans to consider the Switch eShop version if they were unable to obtain the physical release.