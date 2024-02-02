Home » NEWS » Arcade Blazing Strike announced for Nintendo Switch release

Arcade Blazing Strike announced for Nintendo Switch release

Jacob Chambers February 2, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Do you recall the 2D-pixel fighter Blazing Strike, which drew inspiration from Capcom and SNK? The game was initially announced for the Switch and various other platforms in 2021.

In a recent update on the ‘All Aksys’ Twitch channel, it has been officially announced that this title is set to release in the summer of 2024. Accompanying this announcement is a fresh character trailer for your viewing pleasure.

“Inspired by classic arcade fighting game series from industry greats such as Capcom and SNK, the upcoming 2D fighting game from developer RareBreed Makes Games evokes the excitement and nostalgia of 2D pixel art genre pioneers while incorporating a unique games system with modern mechanics.”

https://x.com/FGAnniversaries/status/1753122440899694777?s=20

During the event, Aksys made an exciting announcement about Tokyo Xanadu eX+. Discover more about this title and delve into the world of Blazing Strike in our previous coverage here on Nintendo Life:

