The Nintendo Switch port of arcade fighter Blazing Strike has been planned for summer 2024

Update: The newest update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet has been released and is now available for players to enjoy. The latest update, Version 3.0.1, brings a host of improvements and fixes, including a much-needed patch for the Dragon Cheer bug.

It’s worth mentioning that the update is quite substantial, weighing in at a hefty 4.9GB. Therefore, it might be necessary to free up some storage on your Nintendo Switch before you can proceed with the installation. We will keep you informed if there are any updates regarding the changes made behind the scenes.

Presenting the complete patch notes straight from Nintendo’s support page:

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, Version 3.0.1 (January 31, 2024)

Bug Fixes

When players utilize items to boost an Inkay’s level to 29 or below, they may encounter a frustrating issue where the game becomes unresponsive to button commands. The bug has been resolved

Certain materials required to create TM223 (Metal Sound) were obtained from a Pokémon exclusive to a single version of the game. The problem has been resolved. TM223 (Metal Sound) can now be crafted without the need for Shieldon Claws

Players may encounter a frustrating situation where they become trapped between the item printer and the wall after installing it in the League Club Room. The bug has been resolved. Players who find themselves stuck can now easily get back on track by speaking to the character next to the Item Printer and selecting the option to print something

In the world of Pokémon, an interesting phenomenon occurs when a Pokémon affected by Dragon Cheer is swapped out of a battle and then brought back in

Surprisingly, their attacks continue to have an increased likelihood of landing critical hits. Quite the advantage, wouldn’t you say? The bug has been resolved

Some moves that Calyrex could learn through TM while united with Glastrier or Spectrier will still be available to Calyrex even after it separates from them. In addition, it is worth noting that even if those moves were initially forgotten, Calyrex has the ability to recall and use them independently, without the need to be united with Glastrier or Spectrier. The bug has been resolved

Several bug fixes have been implemented.

Original: The next update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on the Nintendo Switch is set to arrive this week, specifically on February 1st, 2024.

The official Pokémon account recently confirmed the release date of Version 3.0.1 in a concise post on social media. This release was originally scheduled for late January, so it can be considered a minor delay. Here’s the notice that has been translated:

“Notice: The updated data (Ver.3.0.1) for “Pokémon Scarlet/Violet”, which was announced to be distributed after late January, is scheduled to be distributed on February 1st (Thursday). Please wait for a while until delivery.”

https://x.com/Pokemon_cojp/status/1752134536576508373?s=20

As per a previous announcement, this update will address the Dragon Cheer bug and provide a fix for it. Furthermore, additional information, including the complete patch notes, will be disclosed once this update is implemented. Continuing the momentum from the recent launch of the second DLC, The Indigo Disk, this latest installment takes the game to new heights.