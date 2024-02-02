The Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series is currently on sale for the Nintendo Switch, with a generous 20% discount available for every title and bundle

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games to go on sale, now might be the perfect opportunity to grab them.

Square Enix recently started a sale for all six games, as Nintendo Wire has noted. These titles encompass Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy II, Final Fantasy III, Final Fantasy IV, Final Fantasy V, and Final Fantasy VI.

If you’re looking to save some cash, you have the option to grab the entire bundle at a discounted price of $59.99 or £51.99 instead of the regular $74.99 or £64.99 (or your regional equivalent). Alternatively, you can also snag certain games at a 20% discount from their usual price.