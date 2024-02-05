Princess Peach is ready to take the stage! New details emerge about Best Buy’s pre-order release in North America

As the highly anticipated release of Princess Peach: Showtime! approaches, retailers are starting to unveil the exciting pre-order bonuses they have in store.

There is a recent development at Best Buy in the US. When purchasing a physical copy of the game from this store, customers will be delighted to receive a complimentary acrylic stand showcasing Swordfighter Peach and a selection of other costumes.

Princess Peach: Showtime! is set to launch exclusively for the Switch on March 22, 2024. In the latest trailer, Nintendo unveiled a fresh batch of costumes, giving fans a glimpse of the exciting new additions. It appears that Peach’s voice actor has indeed confirmed her return to the role.