Sonic 2 ‘Knuckles Standoff’ Statue Revealed by First 4 Figures

Prior to the release of the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 film and Knuckles Paramount series, First 4 Figures provided a glimpse of its latest creation, the ‘Knuckles Standoff’ figure.

This statue is the second installment in the series, joining the ranks of the ‘Sonic Standoff’ figure. It’s evident that Knuckle’s design in the video games takes inspiration from his portrayal in the live-action movies, particularly Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and the upcoming Paramount series.

https://x.com/First4Figures/status/1753780648119054740?s=20

Pre-orders for the highly anticipated game will be available starting on February 13th, 2024. By subscribing to the newsletter, you’ll have the opportunity to save $10 on the total price. Don’t miss out on this exclusive offer! It’s important to note that the finished product might change before release, and First 4 Figures will also offer an exclusive edition.

In recent news, it has been confirmed that Jim Carrey will reprise his role as Dr. Robotnik in the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog 3 movie. Sonic Generations is set to make a comeback in Sonic X Shadow Generations, according to Sega’s recent announcement.