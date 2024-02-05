Vigor, the free-to-play looter shooter, is set to receive an exciting new chapter update next week. Get ready for some thrilling gameplay and fresh content to keep you hooked

On February 7th, Bohemia Interactive’s free-to-play looter shooter Vigor will receive an exciting new chapter update.

Vigor Chronicles: Isolation introduces a bone-chilling update that will surely keep players on the edge of their seats. With the addition of Eikevjen as a new map in shootout mode, players will have a thrilling new environment to explore. The update also brings the powerful M14 rifle, the deadly Viper V4 knife, and significant improvements to melee combat. To further enhance the gameplay experience, a new smoke grenade consumable has been introduced. Get ready for an intense and immersive adventure in Vigor Chronicles: Isolation!

In addition, players will find a revamped Crate reward system, an exciting new premium pack called Ghost of the North, and a thrilling Battle Pass brimming with winter-themed content. Allow me to give you some additional information about this update that the PR shared:

“This new update focuses on a Battle Pass filled with winter elements and snow camo cosmetics. It also introduces the smoke grenade consumable – something that the community has been requesting for a long time. The weapons this time, another much requested item, is the M14 file which makes its long-awaited debut in the Vigor roster of weapons. Last but certainly not least, a new map introduces itself into the frey – say hello to Eikevjen which arrives as a brand new Shootout map. The thing that will make Eikevjen stand out is definitely the hay maze at the center of the map which is bound to provide lots of close combat thrills.”

Vigor first arrived on the Switch eShop in 2020. Upon its release, we were cautiously optimistic about its potential, despite encountering a few technical hiccups. However, it has since undergone numerous updates. Bohemia Interactive is responsible for creating popular game franchises like Operation Flashpoint and Arma.