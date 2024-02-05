This Year, Konami Launches Yu-Gi-Oh! Classic Collection for Switch

Konami has kicked off the month of February with an exciting announcement for Yu-Gi-Oh! fans in Japan. Brace yourselves, because a classic game collection is on its way! The upcoming release, known as Yu-Gi-Oh! Early Days Collection, is set to hit the gaming scene in 2024, making its way to the Switch and Steam platforms. Fans of the franchise can look forward to diving into this highly anticipated title.

Gamers can anticipate an exciting lineup of titles, with the initial two being Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 4: Battle of the Great Duelist (2000) and Yu-Gi-Oh! Duel Monsters 6: Expert 2 (2001), both available on the Game Boy Color and Game Boy Advance.

Both of these games were previously only available in Japan. Currently, there is no information available regarding a local release for this collection. However, we will keep you informed if any updates become available.

https://x.com/YuGiOh_OCG_INFO/status/1754079855183057227?s=20

Make sure to watch the video below and pay close attention to the announcement at the 1:00:00 mark. It’s an exciting celebration of the card game’s 25th anniversary!