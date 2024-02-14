Are you a fan of Metroid and Axiom Verge? Is This New Metroidvania Right Up Your Alley?

Rebel Transmute is set to make its highly anticipated debut on the Nintendo Switch on March 14, 2024, courtesy of publisher Jandusoft.

If you’re not familiar with the title, it’s a pixel-art Metroidvania game that draws inspiration from classics like Metroid and Axiom Verge. In this game, you’ll embark on a journey through a vast and captivating world, encountering a variety of strange and fascinating creatures that you’ll have to defeat with your powerful arsenal. Beautiful.

Playing as the protagonist, Moon Mikono, players will have the opportunity to collect various ‘augments’ that can be used to personalize their gaming experience according to their individual playstyle. The new trailer highlights some impressive abilities, such as ‘High Impact’, which unleashes a powerful shockwave upon landing from great heights, and ‘Bomb Detonator’, allowing you to strategically detonate bombs.

The visuals in this game may seem reminiscent of certain elements (such as those jellyfish creatures that bear a resemblance to Metroid), but what truly captivates us is the gameplay. It appears to be a well-executed representation of the Metroidvania genre.

Allow me to present the essential elements: