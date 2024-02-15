Switch Users Can Now Access Fashion Dreamer’s Third Major Content Update

Upon its debut last November, Fashion Dreamer was somewhat lacking in comparison to other series such as Style Savvy (New Style Boutique). Thankfully, Marvelous, the developer, has taken steps to address the issue through continuous updates.

The third major content update coincided with Valentine’s Day. The “Classic Fair Update” brings a fresh wave of excitement with its array of new limited-time fair items. Prepare to be dazzled by the 20 all-new items, featuring steampunk apparel and accessories, as well as new photo options and showroom decorations. And that’s just the beginning! Get ready to unlock a world of possibilities with Creative Keys and so much more. In this update, there are also 10 brand new patterns to explore.

https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1757827310122582284?s=20