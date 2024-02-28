Pokémon Legends: Z-A takes place exclusively within Lumiose City

Previous Pokémon titles have often involved players venturing out to discover new areas, but the recently revealed Pokémon Legends: Z-A for Nintendo Switch systems might offer a unique experience.

If you happened to miss the first announcement, the upcoming release is said to take place entirely within Lumiose City. Although the specific scale is unknown, it’s expected to be substantial in size. This particular city was first introduced in the 2013 games Pokémon X & Y.

Even though the city in the 3DS entries was already quite expansive, the teaser video for Z-A hinted at Lumiose undergoing “urban redevelopment.”. This has sparked a lot of speculation on social media and other online platforms regarding the game’s size and potential gameplay mechanics.

If this game follows the trend of other open-world, free-roaming city games, it has the potential to be massive in scale. It wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for the development team to incorporate various biomes. This game might offer entirely new locations within the city or the surrounding Kalos region for players to explore. Just envision the vast array of buildings we could potentially explore!

Unlike the city-centric setting of the new entry, the previous Nintendo Switch release Pokémon Legends: Arceus had players journey back to the Hisui region before its transformation into the Sinnoh territory, allowing them to explore various outdoor landscapes ranging from open plains to rough terrains.