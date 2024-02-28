Home » NEWS » A new installment in the Pokémon series, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, has been announced for release on the Nintendo Switch in 2025

The Pokémon Presents event concluded with an exciting surprise: a teaser for Pokémon Legends: Z-A, a new game in the Legends series set in Lumiose City. The game is set to launch globally in 2025, exclusively on Nintendo Switch systems.

The teaser barely revealed anything substantial, only hinting at futuristic blueprint-style visuals centered around Lumiose City, the main urban hub in Pokémon X & Y. Nintendo has announced that the game will take place exclusively in Lumiose City, raising many questions. Mega Evolutions is also poised to make a comeback.

We have a small slide displaying “Urban Redevelopment Plan: Lumiose City.”. The meaning of this game is quite ambiguous; it could involve city construction or have a more futuristic theme. Considering our positive experience with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, we are eagerly anticipating this one.

Presenting a concise overview of Pokémon Legends: Z-A based on the game’s trailer:

“Pokémon Legends: Z-A, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025!\

A new adventure awaits within Lumiose City, where an urban redevelopment plan is under way to shape the city into a place that belongs to both people and Pokémon.”

 

 

