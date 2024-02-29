Prepare to be amazed! Dragon Ball: The Breakers Season 5 introduces cross-play feature

Update: Just a friendly reminder that Season 5 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers is launching today! This season introduces cross-play, enabling you to enjoy games with friends across different platforms like PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

Original: Bandai Namco revealed the release date for Season 5 of Dragon Ball: The Breakers on February 29, 2024.

The update introduces the new “double raider” team Zamasu and Goku Black (accessible with TP tokens), who collaborate to carry out the “Zero Mortal Plan.”. Three new survivor skins have been added: Future Mai, Puar (TP Tokens), and Jaco (via Dragon Tier).

The developers have highlighted upcoming additional content such as new Transpheres (Broly), a free new map (Dark Future), new accessories, customisable items, emotes, and a vehicle skin.

As part of this update, the highly anticipated cross-play feature has also been included. Experience cross-platform play with users on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam to connect with new friends and rivals on different platforms. Players have the option to toggle cross-play on and off within the game menu.

