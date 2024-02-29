Dave The Diver is set to make a splash on the Nintendo Switch with exclusive content from Guilty Gear

If you’ve been eagerly anticipating the physical release of Dave the Diver, your patience is about to pay off, sort of. Arc System Works today announced that a physical “Anniversary Edition” of the game will be available for Switch on May 30, 2024.

As part of this collaboration, the game will incorporate additional content from the fighting game Guilty Gear Strive. Themed graphics are incorporated for the boat and customers, who sport themed costumes. Additionally, players can enjoy a rhythm game featuring the song “The Disaster of Passion.”. This collaboration isn’t Dave’s first, having previously worked with Godzilla and participated in games such as Dredge.

Should you decide to buy this edition of the game ahead of time, you’ll receive exclusive sticker sheets and a soundtrack CD with music from Dave The Diver. Reportedly, this version will also support English and other major languages. If any news comes up regarding a local release, we’ll keep you informed.