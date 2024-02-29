Announcement: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Five Day amiibo Tournament Unveiled

Sora from Kingdom Hearts has made his debut in the amiibo line, and to celebrate, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is holding a special amiibo event.

For a span of five days, players can engage in an in-game tournament and join forces with their own trained amiibo. The event kicks off on February 29th in the US and will be held on March 1st in the UK and Japan. Presenting a fresh perspective on the promotional artwork for this event:

https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1762892927204794874?s=20

The most recent event comes after the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.2 earlier this month, along with a few spirit events. Masahiro Sakurai expressed his gratitude to the development team and community for their support of the game. Nintendo recently unveiled a graphic displaying all 94 Smash amiibo figures!