Home » NEWS » Announcement: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Five Day amiibo Tournament Unveiled

Announcement: Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Five Day amiibo Tournament Unveiled

Jacob Chambers February 29, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, PC, Playstation 3, Playstation 4

Sora from Kingdom Hearts has made his debut in the amiibo line, and to celebrate, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is holding a special amiibo event.

For a span of five days, players can engage in an in-game tournament and join forces with their own trained amiibo. The event kicks off on February 29th in the US and will be held on March 1st in the UK and Japan. Presenting a fresh perspective on the promotional artwork for this event:

https://x.com/NintendoAmerica/status/1762892927204794874?s=20

The most recent event comes after the launch of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Version 13.0.2 earlier this month, along with a few spirit events. Masahiro Sakurai expressed his gratitude to the development team and community for their support of the game. Nintendo recently unveiled a graphic displaying all 94 Smash amiibo figures!

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Embark on an interstellar journey in the latest complimentary expansion for Vampire Survivors

For fans of Vampire Survivors, the latest update takes players on a cosmic adventure. The ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security