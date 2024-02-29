The Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket Corrects Longstanding Card Back Error

Have you ever observed the back of a Pokémon trading card and noticed how the button is connected to the white segment of the ball? Elsewhere in the series (including Japan’s Pokémon cards), the button is actually attached to the red half of the ball.

It appears that The Pokémon Company will be releasing an updated version for local audiences in the upcoming mobile game Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket. According to pixel artist and Pokémon enthusiast ‘TAHK0’ on social media, TPC has made the necessary improvements:

Previously, the individual pointed out that the Japanese version of the Pokémon Trading Card Game addressed this in the “early 2000s.” The reason for the lack of updates to the US versions of the cards remains unclear, but it has been speculated that it may be related to tournament regulations prohibiting marked cards.

It remains uncertain whether this modification will be implemented in the physical version of the Pokémon TCG. If any updates surface, we will keep you informed. Pokémon Trading Card Game Pocket is set to release in 2024.