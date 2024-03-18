Super Mario Run has just received a new update, bringing it to version 3.2.0. Let’s take a look at what this update includes

Last year, Nintendo’s mobile runner, Super Mario Run, received some unexpected updates. Now, in 2024, the latest patch (Version 3.2.0) is here, indicating that the game’s updates are still ongoing.

This update introduces new features for an upcoming event and also includes several bug fixes. Allow me to provide you with a summary:

Here are the patch notes for the latest update of Super Mario Run, version 3.2.0:

Introducing new features for an event

Several bug fixes have been implemented

Nintendo Everything points out that this update might have also removed data for the Super Mario Bros. Wonder promotion, which recently concluded. We’ll be sure to keep you updated if there are any further developments.