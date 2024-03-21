Home » NEWS » Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom has recently received two more prestigious awards

Jacob Chambers March 21, 2024

The critically acclaimed Nintendo Switch exclusive, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, has once again proven its excellence by securing two more prestigious awards at the 2024 “Game Developers Choice Awards.”.

Link’s most recent adventure has garnered praise for its cutting-edge technology and groundbreaking innovation, setting a new standard for gaming in the past year. presenting both awards, as stated on the official GDC social media account:

Zelda was also a finalist for the prestigious GDC “game of the year” award, but Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 ultimately won. This title received accolades for its exceptional design and captivating narrative.

