Stardew Valley Version 1.6 is now being rolled out, with an update for the Switch version expected to arrive as soon as possible

At long last, the highly anticipated Version 1.6 of Stardew Valley has made its debut. Unfortunately, the game is currently only accessible on PC.

If you happened to overlook Eric ‘ConcernedApe’ Barone’s recent update, the console and mobile releases are expected to arrive in the near future. This also encompasses the game’s iteration on the Switch platform. While no specific time frame has been announced, it appears that Barone is planning to release the game on Xbox’s Game Pass service in the near future. This raises hopes that a Nintendo release will follow shortly.

Stardew Valley 1.6 is now available on PC pic.twitter.com/HwIE4aYI0Y — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) March 19, 2024

It's the 8th anniversary of Stardew Valley. Thank you for all the support over the years! Today I am announcing the PC Release date for the 1.6 update: –March 19th–. Console & Mobile will follow as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/dMEFydjSqC — ConcernedApe (@ConcernedApe) February 26, 2024

In addition to this, ConcernedApe has already rolled out Patch 1.6.1 on PC, which includes various bug fixes. Version 1.6.2 is set to bring a host of bug fixes and fine-tuning to enhance the overall experience.

As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of Version 1.6 on the Switch, it’s worth taking a look at the complete changelog (warning: spoilers ahead). Additionally, there is an alternative rendition of notes on the Stardew Valley Wikipedia. The latest update, version 1.6, introduces a plethora of exciting new content and features. Players can expect to see visual enhancements as well as adjustments to balance, gameplay, and multiplayer functionality. This update is packed with improvements and fixes that will enhance the overall gaming experience.