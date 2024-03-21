Switch Will Get Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance “One Week Earlier”

In February, Atlus made the exciting announcement of a “definitive version” of Shin Megami Tensei V, which will be available on all platforms, including the Nintendo Switch.

Atlus has now moved up the release date of Shin Megami V: Vengeance from June 21, 2024, to June 14, 2024. Rest assured, if you’ve already pre-ordered a copy online, it will be seamlessly adjusted to the updated release date.

June 14th, 2024 ✅ Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is arriving one week earlier! Harness your power and dictate the fate of all existence: https://t.co/jCr9hPK47d pic.twitter.com/86WEZZFuDE — Official ATLUS West (@Atlus_West) March 21, 2024

The decision to withhold the specific reason behind this choice leaves room for speculation. Some theories suggest that it may be a strategic move to avoid launching in the same week as the highly anticipated Elden Ring DLC, set to arrive on June 21st.

In this latest iteration of Shin Megami Tensei V, players will be treated to an enhanced experience. Alongside a fresh storyline, there are new captivating locations to explore, a plethora of new demons to negotiate with and recruit, and a host of exciting new choices to navigate. Here’s some information about it: