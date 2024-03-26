Home » NEWS » Gaming enthusiast Geoff Keighley drops hints about an intriguing discussion surrounding the BioShock Anniversary

Jacob Chambers March 26, 2024 NEWS, PC, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards and a prominent figure in the gaming industry, has exciting news to share tomorrow, March 27th. Interestingly, this date also marks the 11th anniversary of the release of BioShock Infinite. Keighley joined IGN executive editor Ryan McCaffrey for an in-depth conversation with the renowned creator, where Ken Levine’s unique vision for the game will be unveiled.

Keighley, McCaffrey, and other individuals had the opportunity to experience a significant portion of Judas in Boston a few weeks ago. It appears that tomorrow we will be flooded with fresh details. Levine also made an appearance on the Friends Per Second Podcast, which is subject to the same embargo. It’s likely that there are other podcasts and interviews lined up, with the floodgates set to open at 9 am PT, 12 pm ET, and 4 pm GMT.

Based on recent gameplay, it seems that the game shares similarities with Levine’s previous work, which is quite appealing to us. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.

