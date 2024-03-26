Gaming enthusiast Geoff Keighley drops hints about an intriguing discussion surrounding the BioShock Anniversary

Geoff Keighley, the host of The Game Awards and a prominent figure in the gaming industry, has exciting news to share tomorrow, March 27th. Interestingly, this date also marks the 11th anniversary of the release of BioShock Infinite. Keighley joined IGN executive editor Ryan McCaffrey for an in-depth conversation with the renowned creator, where Ken Levine’s unique vision for the game will be unveiled.

Keighley, McCaffrey, and other individuals had the opportunity to experience a significant portion of Judas in Boston a few weeks ago. It appears that tomorrow we will be flooded with fresh details. Levine also made an appearance on the Friends Per Second Podcast, which is subject to the same embargo. It’s likely that there are other podcasts and interviews lined up, with the floodgates set to open at 9 am PT, 12 pm ET, and 4 pm GMT.

A couple of weeks ago I had the chance to play 5 hour of JUDAS in Boston. JUDAS is the new game from Ken @Levine and @GhostStoryGames, revealed at @TheGameAwards 2022. Tomorrow you'll hear more about Ken's vision – including a long-form chat with me and @DMC_Ryan pic.twitter.com/4iPS70RTNH — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 25, 2024

Last week I flew to Boston to play 6 hours of Judas, and then @geoffkeighley, who joined me, and I interviewed @levine for over an hour about the long wait since BioShock Infinite, Judas's bold narrative bet, and more. The full interview drops on IGN tomorrow at 9am PT/12pm ET! pic.twitter.com/qT7uTLZlJt — Ryan McCaffrey (@DMC_Ryan) March 25, 2024

We travelled to Boston to play five hours of Judas, the new game from Ken Levine, and sat down with him for an in-depth chat. Full episode goes live tomorrow at 9am PT pic.twitter.com/8QdjDBlGPn — Friends Per Second Podcast (@TheFPSPodcast) March 25, 2024

Based on recent gameplay, it seems that the game shares similarities with Levine’s previous work, which is quite appealing to us. Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.