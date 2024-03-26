Capcom addresses concerns over microtransactions and performance issues in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is currently the game that has captured the attention of gamers everywhere. Videos showcasing the chaotic open-world gameplay are flooding social media as players dive into Capcom’s groundbreaking new adventure, as many anticipated. What caught players off guard, though, was the wide range of seemingly shady microtransactions that became available as soon as the single-player, $70 RPG was released, along with some technical issues on both PS5 and PC.

Capcom has addressed the overwhelming amount of criticism it received in a post on Steam. The company expressed its apologies for any inconvenience caused and provided details on its plans to support DD2 in the future. “Critical problems” such as crashes and freezing will continue to be the developer’s top priority, with plans to address them in upcoming patches. The option of starting a new game is currently being explored on PC, with some necessary steps involved. Additionally, the developer is committed to enhancing performance wherever feasible.

Infuriatingly, when it comes to the controversial paid extras that initially sparked outrage (referred to as “paid DLC” by Capcom), the developer/publisher of Monster Hunter/Resident Evil simply reiterates that “all the items listed below can be acquired in-game or as paid DLC items” before promoting them once more. It’s quite an impressive endeavor, and regardless of anything else, we admire its boldness. The additions are open to all PlayStation players who want to join in (no judgment here).

However, the numerous additional features added at the game’s release do not reflect well on a company that has built up a strong reputation with its financially burdened fans. However, it’s important to note that none of it is essential if you practice responsible spending. We found the addition of microtransactions in Dragon’s Dogma 2 to be rather underwhelming, and our complete analysis can be found in our review.

What are your thoughts on Capcom’s response? Is there a possibility of a surprise release of “paid DLC” when Monster Hunter Wilds comes out? Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.