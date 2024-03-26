Hasbro warns of additional D&D games while the developer of Baldur’s Gate 3 seeks new opportunities

After taking some time to process the news about Larian Studios, the developers behind the highly popular RPG Baldur’s Gate 3, deciding to cancel DLC and not pursue the next installment in the series, it’s clear that their decision was quite bold. Going out on a high note, surpassing even BioWare’s legendary earlier entries, it’s time for Larian to move on, and we’ll happily go along. Parent company Hasbro, on the other hand, wasted no time and quickly informed the surprised audiences that more D&D games are on the way: “Watch this space.”

After the interview with IGN, Larian director Swen Vincke shared that the studio would be moving on from the series. Hasbro responded by expressing gratitude to the developer for their dedication and acknowledging the substantial financial success they achieved, despite subsequently letting go of most of the team involved. “Larian has been an amazing collaborator, and we are thrilled with the success of Baldur’s Gate 3. Stay tuned for exciting updates on the incredible D&D games we’re creating in collaboration with Hasbro’s studios and our network of licensing partners.

The story of how Larian managed to acquire the Baldur’s Gate IP from Wizards of the Coast, a subsidiary of Hasbro, is truly captivating. It’s clear that the developer dedicated countless years in pursuit of this ambitious goal. With over 10 million copies sold across all platforms, this incredible achievement will undoubtedly empower Larian to fully explore their creative aspirations without having to divide their earnings. As a dedicated gamer, the Belgian developer has exciting plans for the future. After the success of the Divinity: Original Sin series, the studio is already busy working on its next game.

Are you hyped for what’s in store for the future of the Baldur’s Gate series? What are your thoughts on Larian’s choice to abandon everything? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section below.