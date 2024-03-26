Gamers can look forward to exciting updates for Dragon’s Dogma 2, as Capcom has officially confirmed a list of improvements specifically tailored for the PS5

Only a few days after the launch of Dragon’s Dogma 2, Capcom has officially announced that they are actively developing a series of enhancements for the game. These improvements will be delivered to players through free updates. Many of these updates appear to be a direct result of player feedback, offering various adjustments, added options, and performance improvements.

Here is the complete list of planned updates:

Updates are available for all platforms

Introducing the ability to initiate a fresh game even if there is already saved data

Increasing the quantity of “Art of Metamorphosis” items available at Pawn Guilds in the game to 99

Enabling players to access their own dwelling, where they can save and rest, at an earlier stage in the game

Various text-display improvements

Various bug fixes

Updates for PS5

Including the ability to toggle Motion Blur on or off in the Options menu

Including the ability to toggle Ray Tracing on or off in the Options menu

Introducing the ability to choose between Variable or Max 30fps for Frame Rate in the Options menu

These options will have a minimal impact on the frame rate. Future updates will bring improvements to the frame rate.

It sounds pretty good, doesn’t it? It would be great if Capcom could start releasing these patches soon. If it can truly enhance the game’s overall performance and effectively address specific criticisms, then we might have something truly exceptional here.

Are you excited about the progress being made on these updates? Continue your dragon hunt in the comments section below.