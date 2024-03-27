Penny’s Big Breakaway Frame Rate Update Now Available on Switch

Update: The PC version of Penny’s Big Breakaway received an update earlier this month, and now the Nintendo Switch version has also been released, complete with some additional features. It introduces additional performance and quality mode options for Nintendo’s system.

Developer Christian Whitehead has provided additional information about the performance mode in the Switch version of the game:

“Performance mode on switch will get you 60fps most of the game when docked, and a decent amount in handheld too. Some levels like VanillaTown will drop to 40/30fps in places where geometric density is high “If you want to stay with a 100% locked experience, quality mode will give you 30fps as per the previous version, but now with the bonus of anti-aliasing”

Patch 1.2 for #PennysBigBreakaway is live now on consoles! 🔧 This patch includes all the gameplay fixes deployed on Steam. Notably, we've added new performance and quality mode options on Nintendo Switch and fixed the analog stick deadzone on PS5. — Evening Star (@EveningStarStdo) March 26, 2024

Original: As someone who enjoys playing video games, I can relate to the experience of being fully immersed in a virtual world. It’s incredible how games can transport us to different realms and allow us to take on the role of a character. The level of excitement and adrenaline

Evening Star’s new 3D platformer, Penny’s Big Breakaway, had a solid start when it arrived last month, but it was limited to a maximum of 30 frames per second. Thankfully, there’s good news on the horizon. Developer Christian Whitehead has confirmed that the upcoming console update will finally unleash the full potential of the Switch’s frame rate.

Players will have the option to choose between a 30FPS and a 60FPS setting. It will have a similar feel to Bomb Rush Cyberfunk (which may affect the frame rate, but it will be available as an option). This update will also introduce anti-aliasing for 30FPS.

A solid patcharoo is out on PC now, and will be on consoles pending approval! In particular Switch patch gets a video mode to unlock the framerate to 60 ala Bombrush, or adds Anti-Aliasing if you choose to stay locked. https://t.co/slAtOyFCpG — Christian Whitehead (@CFWhitehead) March 12, 2024

The console version of the latest patch is currently in the process of receiving “first-party approvals” before it can be released. Meanwhile, here’s a glimpse at the most recent PC patch notes, which will give you an idea of what to anticipate when the Switch update finally comes.

In short, gamers can anticipate a range of updates for Penny, YoYo, enhancements, and even some bug fixes (which also involve additional improvements). Here’s the complete rundown via Steam (please be aware that patch notes may contain spoilers):

Penny’s Big Breakaway v1.2 Patch Notes (PC)

Today, we rolled out an update that addresses various concerns. It also comes with updates and enhancements to current features. Make sure you’ve got the latest version of your game installed. Due to the updates mentioned earlier, we will be resetting the leaderboards for 4–2. This patch addresses a bug that was present on this level, enabling players to bypass a significant portion of it. We will keep a close eye on the game for any upcoming updates and improvements. Thank you for playing Penny’s Big Breakaway!

Penny has been honing her skills! She’s done playing games.

Encounter obstacles on wall ledges and other objects

Plummet endlessly to her demise in the World’s Edge boss encounter

Master the art of gliding up inclines that defy gravity

Experience the thrill of being caught in an endless skid

Experience a sudden disconnection from YoYo while performing Whirl

Struggle to maintain any momentum when initiating a yo-yo ride from a distance

Endlessly somersault

She completely loses her speed when switching from Dash to Ride once the YoYo is pulled back

Encounter a situation where you find yourself unable to move forward at the end of a zipline until you release the Ride or Throw button

Additionally, YoYo has been honing their skills and will…

Reduce the number of walls you pass through when thrown

Now improve your consistency in acceleration while enjoying smoother frame rates

Ensure proper sizing on the Zipline

Edge Get a better grip on various surfaces

Please refrain from releasing Penny from Edge Grab too early

We’ve also requested that the citizens perform some repairs and upgrades around the world. Here’s what they’ve been up to:.

Enhancements:

Video settings are no longer included in cloud saves. They are now only stored locally

Introducing a new feature: a full-screen video option

Starting now, the global cycle timer will be reset whenever you restart or drop out

Display the total number of Show pieces or dilemmas cleared for a scene in the Pause menu

Introducing a new feature to Time Attack mode – now you can quickly restart by simply holding the top face button!

Reset Gusto to maximum when dropping out in Time Attack

When navigating Time Attack, game elements will behave in a more predictable manner if you use a consistent global random seed when restarting or dropping out

Just a friendly reminder to all players: please wait until Penny has left the Start Platform in Time Attack before starting the timer

Scrapbook photos can now be viewed in full-screen mode from the menu!

Now you can easily remove your Scrapbook unlock progress

Introducing a new video option: Depth of Field

Experimented with the Turnstile to ensure Penny is always launched from the intended release point

Modified the Rolling Log to prevent any unintended effects when it comes into contact with a sloped surface

Repairs: