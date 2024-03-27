Home » NEWS » The Stanley Parable is getting a physical release on the Nintendo Switch!

Jacob Chambers March 27, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, originally available on the Switch eShop a few years ago, will soon have a physical release on Nintendo’s hybrid system next month. The worldwide release of the game will be accessible for purchase at retailers on July 19, 2024.

iam8bit, a physical distributor, is also offering a Collector’s Edition. This specific release will include a Switch game, a figurine, audio tape, buttons, and various other goodies. Take a peek:

Pre-orders for this edition will be available on iam8bit’s website starting on March 28, 2024, at a price of $74.99 (or your regional equivalent). The game is anticipated to be shipped in the third quarter of this year. You can also purchase various items separately, such as the LP, audio tape, and button.

