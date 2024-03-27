The Stanley Parable is getting a physical release on the Nintendo Switch!

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe, originally available on the Switch eShop a few years ago, will soon have a physical release on Nintendo’s hybrid system next month. The worldwide release of the game will be accessible for purchase at retailers on July 19, 2024.

Also coming soon: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Retail Edition! Coming to international retailers July 19th. Learn more: https://t.co/UCVanX8QC0 pic.twitter.com/Qec1WsSpb1 — iam8bit (@iam8bit) March 26, 2024

iam8bit, a physical distributor, is also offering a Collector’s Edition. This specific release will include a Switch game, a figurine, audio tape, buttons, and various other goodies. Take a peek:

NEW: The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe collection! 🪣 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Collector's Edition

🎶The Stanley Parable 2xLP

📼The CopyConductor 980 TX Instructional Audio Tape

🔘The Button That Says The Name Of The Player Playing The Game Preorder 3/28 at 9 AM PT🖥️ pic.twitter.com/PTGJBZH65b — iam8bit (@iam8bit) March 26, 2024

Pre-orders for this edition will be available on iam8bit’s website starting on March 28, 2024, at a price of $74.99 (or your regional equivalent). The game is anticipated to be shipped in the third quarter of this year. You can also purchase various items separately, such as the LP, audio tape, and button.