F-Zero 99 is receiving an exciting new update, version 1.3.0, which brings along a range of exciting additions and improvements

Get ready for some exciting news, because Nintendo has just announced that the highly anticipated update for F-Zero 99 on the Switch Online will be released on March 28th!

As part of this update, players will have the opportunity to join the exciting “Mirror Grand Prix.”. Try out the new Mirror Tracks for Knight League and give the Classic Mini Prix a go. In the future, Nintendo has plans to introduce Mirror Tracks for both the King League and Queen League.

Furthermore, Nintendo is introducing a brand new ‘Steet Assist’ feature that will assist you in maneuvering your machine around corners and overcoming obstacles. Additionally, a more extensive practice mode will be introduced. Lastly, we have the inclusion of timed challenges that offer exclusive in-game rewards for a limited time. There will also be some new achievements.

Once Nintendo releases the official patch notes for Version 1.3.0, we’ll make sure to update this post. Additionally, Nintendo will be introducing F-Zero Maximum Velocity to the Switch Online GBA library in the coming week.