Nintendo is set to expand the Game Boy Advance library on Switch Online later this week

On March 29th, Nintendo is set to enhance the Switch Online + Expansion service by adding F-Zero Maximum Velocity to its lineup.

This futuristic racing game was first released on the Game Boy Advance in 2001. When it makes its comeback later this week, you’ll have the thrill of zooming through 20 different courses, each with its own level of challenge. Get ready to embark on an intergalactic race against the best of the best.

Here’s some additional information about it:

“There’s no other sport quite like the F-Zero Grand Prix, with its endless excitement, unpredictable twists, and heart-stopping moments that can captivate an entire galaxy.” Step into the world of F-Zero Maximum Velocity, where a new breed of racers take the wheel of their plasma-powered machines. With adrenaline-pumping speed bursts and tactical vehicle-to-vehicle collisions, it’s a high-stakes race to outpace the competition and survive.

It’s important to note that this game is exclusive to the Game Boy Advance and can only be accessed through Nintendo’s premium tier of the Switch Online service. As for the latest update, Nintendo has exciting news for fans of its online racer, F-Zero 99. The update is set to be released later this week.