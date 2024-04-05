Capcom issues a reminder to Monster Hunter fans regarding the upcoming online shutdown for the 3DS and Wii U

Next week will sadly see the conclusion of online play and other features for the 3DS and Wii U, and it seems that Nintendo is not the only one reminding us of this impending loss.

Capcom, the Japanese publisher and developer, has recently issued a statement regarding the closure and discontinuation of online play for certain Monster Hunter games. Once the services come to an end, redownloading DLC for the titles will no longer be an option.

As previously mentioned, the complete shutdown is scheduled for April 8, 2024. presenting the complete notice that the prestigious Monster Hunter social media account has provided:

Monster Hunter: Important Nintendo Information – As previously announced by Nintendo, online services and functionality for the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U will cease on Monday, April 8th at 4:00pm PDT. Further information on impacted Monster Hunter titles can be found below: The following titles will no longer support online functionality: Nintendo 3DS:

– Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

– Monster Hunter 4 Ultimate

– Monster Hunter Generations

– Monster Hunter Stories Wii U:

– Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate

– Monster Hunter 3 Ultimate Packet Relay Tools Please note that it will not be possible to redownload any DLC for the listed titles once online services end. However, DLC that is downloaded prior to online services ending will remain usable offline. Players will be able to continue playing multiplayer via Local Play, even after online services come to an end. Please download any desired DLC before online services end

If you still have any pending matters with the Monster Hunter games on the Wii U or 3DS, you better wrap them up by next week.

In March, Nintendo made the decision to discontinue the option of combining leftover eShop funds from the 3DS and Wii U with a Nintendo account. Last year, the eShops for these platforms were closed, making it impossible to make any purchases.