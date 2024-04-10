The Epic Mickey Switch Remake successfully incorporates “Motion Controls To Analog Sticks” and greatly improves the camera functionality

In a recent Nintendo Partner Showcase, exciting news broke that Epic Mickey, a beloved Wii game from 2010, is set to make a comeback on the Switch. This time, it’s coming back in the form of a “faithful remake” called Disney Epic Mickey: Rebrushed.

The senior producer of the remake, Pan Schröder, has recently provided additional details about the upcoming release. He has disclosed that there will be various improvements to enhance the overall experience, including enhancements to the camera, the addition of analog stick controls, and other quality-of-life enhancements. During a recent chat with GameSpot, he shared his thoughts:

“We had to change the controls, we had to enhance the camera, and we needed to translate motion controls to analog sticks, while needing to keep the heart of the game intact”

If you prefer to play this title in the same way as the original release, rest assured that motion controls will still be available. Experience a nostalgic blast from the past with the ability to relive the excitement of the Nintendo Wii era! GameSpot has also released captivating eight-minute gameplay footage, showcasing some of the earlier segments.