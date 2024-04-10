Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s latest DLC, the ‘Future Saga,’ introduces an exciting lineup of new playable characters

In a recent announcement, Bandai Namco revealed the exciting ‘Future Saga’ DLC for Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. This highly anticipated expansion brings a host of new scenarios and playable characters to the game, promising to elevate the experience to new heights.

In a recent social media update, the company revealed two new playable characters that will be introduced in the upcoming first chapter of their highly anticipated game. Stay tuned for more details! These are the versions of Android 18 and Videl from Dragon Ball Super. Let’s take a closer look at these fighters in action:

Android 18 (DB Super) will be available in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC! With her "Steel Mirage" special skill, dash towards the opponent and attack from behind with a Destructo-Disc… Catch them by surprise! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/zTit1QzDIH — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 9, 2024

Play as Videl (DB Super) in the first chapter of the FUTURE SAGA DLC! Use her "Seagull Combination" special skill to close the distance and punch the opponent repeatedly. You can also perform an unguardable spinning kick during the attack! #DBXV2 pic.twitter.com/sp2gGAg8rc — Dragon Ball Games (@dragonballgames) April 9, 2024

In the original trailer for the Future Saga DLC, it was unveiled that Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) would be making their way to the roster, showcasing their formidable Ultra Supervillain forms. Now let’s delve into the story of this four-part DLC update: