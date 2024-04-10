Home » NEWS » Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s latest DLC, the ‘Future Saga,’ introduces an exciting lineup of new playable characters

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2’s latest DLC, the ‘Future Saga,’ introduces an exciting lineup of new playable characters

Jacob Chambers April 10, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4, PLaystation 5

In a recent announcement, Bandai Namco revealed the exciting ‘Future Saga’ DLC for Dragon Ball: Xenoverse 2. This highly anticipated expansion brings a host of new scenarios and playable characters to the game, promising to elevate the experience to new heights.

In a recent social media update, the company revealed two new playable characters that will be introduced in the upcoming first chapter of their highly anticipated game. Stay tuned for more details! These are the versions of Android 18 and Videl from Dragon Ball Super. Let’s take a closer look at these fighters in action:

In the original trailer for the Future Saga DLC, it was unveiled that Vegeta (Super Saiyan God) and Goku Black (Super Saiyan Rosé) would be making their way to the roster, showcasing their formidable Ultra Supervillain forms. Now let’s delve into the story of this four-part DLC update:

“Fu is finally on the move… Is it within your power to stop an unprecedented change in history as new forces stand in your way? The FUTURE SAGA is coming soon to DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 and will include four parts.”

 

Tags

About Jacob Chambers

Old-school gamer with a cheeky tongue that gets me in trouble. When I'm not playing games, I'm writing about them, preferably in the vicinity of a fridge! Oh, and if you're a Justin Bieber fan, I'm afraid we can't be friends!

Check Also

Latest “Exclusive” Provides Developer Update for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

Insider Gaming journalist Tom Henderson has recently shared an update regarding Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security