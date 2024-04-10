Latest “Exclusive” Provides Developer Update for Prince of Persia: Sands of Time Remake

Insider Gaming journalist Tom Henderson has recently shared an update regarding Ubisoft’s Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake.

The previous update touted the project’s achievement of an “important” milestone, but this latest report reveals that the game remake has been completely rebuilt from the ground up. However, it is important to note that the development is still in its early stages.

“Footage sent to Insider Gaming under the condition that it does not go public shows the game is somewhat still in an early stage (missing textures, assets, etc.) and is, unfortunately, likely a ways off from release.”

The rework boasts a comprehensive graphical upgrade, fresh animations, refined combat mechanics, and enhanced parkour elements, among other improvements. According to reports, the title has undergone a supposed “rewrite” and has been meticulously captured using motion capture technology. Furthermore, it appears that the so-called “exclusive” also indicates that the original voice actor for the Prince (Yuri Lowenthal) will not be returning to reprise his role.

According to insiders, Ubisoft may be preparing to reveal a significant update in the near future, which is hopefully a sign that the reported issues during development have been resolved.

Last week, Henderson also revealed an exciting scoop regarding a brand new Prince of Persia game developed by Evil Empire, the co-developer of Dead Cells.