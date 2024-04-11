Home » NEWS » The latest free Switch update for Fashion Dreamer includes

Jacob Chambers April 11, 2024 NEWS, Nintendo Switch

Ever since its debut on the Nintendo Switch, Fashion Dreamer has been consistently receiving a series of significant updates, bringing in a plethora of exciting new content.

This week brings the highly anticipated arrival of “free update”5″—officially titled Future Fair—which introduces a plethora of exciting features. Players can look forward to Limited Time Fair Rewards, along with a wide array of new catalog items to enhance their gaming experience. There are some new items available in the Gacha, which is quite exciting. It’s important to note that this game is only available in the game’s online mode.

Here’s a breakdown of what’s included in this latest update, as reported by Perfectly Nintendo:

New Features and Content
  • 5th limited-time Fair: Future Fair
    • 6 patterns
    • 1 hairstyle
    • 1 eyeliner
    • 2 poses
    • 6 photo frames
    • 4 showroom items
  • Adds 15 new patterns
    • 10 types of permanent patterns to unlock
    • 5 types of single-use patterns

