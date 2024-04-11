The latest free Switch update for Fashion Dreamer includes

Ever since its debut on the Nintendo Switch, Fashion Dreamer has been consistently receiving a series of significant updates, bringing in a plethora of exciting new content.

This week brings the highly anticipated arrival of “free update”5″—officially titled Future Fair—which introduces a plethora of exciting features. Players can look forward to Limited Time Fair Rewards, along with a wide array of new catalog items to enhance their gaming experience. There are some new items available in the Gacha, which is quite exciting. It’s important to note that this game is only available in the game’s online mode.

Design tomorrow's fashion trends today with a free new #FashionDreamer update! 🎀 Create futuristic fits and unlock out-of-this-world patterns with the Future Fair update, available now! pic.twitter.com/6hl3k4MwXo — XSEED Games (@XSEEDGames) April 11, 2024

Here’s a breakdown of what’s included in this latest update, as reported by Perfectly Nintendo:

New Features and Content