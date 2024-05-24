Neil Druckmann, from Naughty Dog, praises the role of AI in pushing the boundaries of storytelling

Neil Druckmann, co-studio head at Naughty Dog, has shared his perspective on the ongoing discussion about the incorporation of AI in game development. According to Druckmann, this technology enables creators to embark on daring projects and explore new frontiers in storytelling. In a recent interview published alongside Sony’s Corporate Strategy Meeting, Druckmann discusses the thrilling combination of traditional storytelling and cutting-edge technology.

He highlights how the latest tools are empowering individuals without technical expertise to bring their visions to life and transform their imaginations into tangible creations. AI is poised to completely revolutionize the way content is created. However, it’s important to acknowledge the ethical concerns that arise with this advancement. Thanks to advancements in AI and the convenience of motion capture at home, we’re now able to overcome financial and technical obstacles. This allows us to embark on more daring projects and push the limits of storytelling in the gaming industry. This evolution is truly enabling creators to fully realize their artistic visions, unencumbered by the usual barriers.

Druckmann highlights the remarkable convenience of modern technology, which allows him to remotely supervise the production of the second season of HBO’s The Last of Us TV adaptation. Despite being based in LA, he can effectively manage the process while the recording takes place in Canada.

“One interesting possibility is the ability to seamlessly transfer game environments into other media or enable actors to fully immerse themselves in virtual environments using headsets.” Technological advancements further enhance global collaboration and enable instant feedback. Remote work tools have become essential during the pandemic, significantly cutting down on travel and optimizing production processes.

One thing people need to realize is that more than half of games developers (Especially in Asia / China) are using generative AI for professional game development at this point. Mostly for pre-production / concept stuff atm, but will expand ofc. https://t.co/BYDZi2QOEG — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 23, 2024

Daniel Ahmad, the director of research and insights at Niko Partners, provided additional details about the story involving the use of AI. One thing that people should be aware of is that a significant number of game developers, particularly in Asia and China, are currently utilizing generative AI for their professional game development,” he tweeted. Currently, this is primarily focused on pre-production and concept purposes, with plans to expand in the future.

In the interview with Neil Druckmann, he expresses his excitement for the next Naughty Dog game, describing it as incredibly thrilling and potentially capable of reshaping how people view gaming. What are your thoughts on his latest comments? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comments section.