Sony is actively encouraging individuals who don’t own a PS5 to make use of its range of accessories

Sony has noticeably shifted its attention towards accessories for the PS5, although it may not have received as much attention as other aspects of the PlayStation narrative this generation. The range of products on offer is quite impressive, encompassing the official pro controller DualSense Edge, the streaming handheld PS Portal, and a selection of top-notch headphones and earbuds.

During its business segment meeting overnight, the platform holder made reference to this particular area. The demonstration showcased the expansion of engagement through products such as PSVR2 and PS Portal. Additionally, it highlighted the option for personalization with a variety of colored controllers and console covers. One intriguing detail it mentioned is its plan to familiarize non-PS5 players with the brand by means of accessories.

The showcased example demonstrates the utilization of a DualSense controller for gaming through Remote Play on a PC. Additionally, there are indications of plans to extend PSVR2 compatibility to other devices, as a recently discovered adapter in Korea suggests. I’m curious to see what upcoming accessories the company has in store and how they plan to market them to individuals who don’t currently own a PS5.