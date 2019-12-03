Resident Evil 0 Original Soundtrack Vinyl: Price, Cover, Release Date

Resident Evil 0 is one of the more overlooked games in the series, as it released the same year as the excellent remake of the original game. Despite that, it still has plenty of fans, and now those fans will be able to get its creepy soundtrack on vinyl. Amazon has recently uploaded an official product page for it, revealing the price, cover and release date.

First up we have the track listings, which are split across two vinyl records:

Disc: 1

1. A1. Intro

2. A2. Zero

3. A3. Lullaby 1

4. A4. Depths of Insanity

5. A5. An Introduction

6. A6. First Zombie

7. A7. Encounter

8. A8. Zombie Dog

9. A9. Doubt

10. A10. Mimicry

11. A11. Lullaby 2

12. A12. Leechman 1

13. A13. SCP Battle

14. A14. Hatching

15. A15. Approaching Leeches 1

16. A16. Unease

17. A17. Mission

18. A18. Nightmare

19. A19. Zombie Edward

20. A20. Critical Point

21. A21. Training Facility Main Theme

22. A22. Twisting and Convulsing

23. B1. Training Facility 2

24. B2. Catch and Hang

25. B3. Centipede

26. B4. Training Facility 3

27. B5. Chess

28. B6. Dormitory Main Theme

29. B7. in the Torture Chamber

30. B8. Marcus’ Ploy

31. B9. Predator

32. B10. Save Rebecca

33. B11. Melting

34. B12. a Mournful Dream of Scorching Heat

35. B13. Training Facility 4

36. B14. Massacre

37. B15. in the Cage Room

38. B16. DormitoryChapel

39. B17. Lament: Success

40. B18. Lament: Failure

41. B19. Chapel Main Theme

42. B20. Air Raid

43. B21. a Lull

Disc: 2

1. C1. Chapel 3

2. C2. Marcus’ Memories

3. C3. Chapel 2

4. C4. Assault

5. C5. Approaching Leeches 2

6. C6. Leechman 2

7. C7. Assassin’s Blade

8. C8. Proto Tyrant

9. C9. Billy’s Past

10. C10. the Tyrant, Again

11. C11. Tyrant (T-002)

12. C12. DormitoryTreatment Plant

13. C13. Threat

14. C14. D·A·L·I

15. C15. the Last Whisper

16. C16. Zero Ver. 2

17. C17. Confrontation with Marcus

18. D1. Queen Leech

19. D2. Countdown

20. D3. Odd Lump

21. D4. Escape

22. D5. a Way Out

23. D6. a Flash

24. D7. Credits

25. D8. Ex-Game

26. D9. Results

27. D10. Beginning

Amazon currently has the price for the vinyl at $38.53, though Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate. The soundtrack is pressed on 2xLP 180g black vinyl and is contained in a deluxe gatefold sleeve. The soundtrack has also been remastered, ensuring that this is the definitive way to experience the game’s music. The release date is set for January 24th, 2020, and you can check out the cover below.