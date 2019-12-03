Resident Evil 0 Original Soundtrack Vinyl: Price, Cover, Release Date

Resident Evil 0 is one of the more overlooked games in the series, as it released the same year as the excellent remake of the original game. Despite that, it still has plenty of fans, and now those fans will be able to get its creepy soundtrack on vinyl. Amazon has recently uploaded an official product page for it, revealing the price, cover and release date.
First up we have the track listings, which are split across two vinyl records:
Disc: 1
1. A1. Intro
2. A2. Zero
3. A3. Lullaby 1
4. A4. Depths of Insanity
5. A5. An Introduction
6. A6. First Zombie
7. A7. Encounter
8. A8. Zombie Dog
9. A9. Doubt
10. A10. Mimicry
11. A11. Lullaby 2
12. A12. Leechman 1
13. A13. SCP Battle
14. A14. Hatching
15. A15. Approaching Leeches 1
16. A16. Unease
17. A17. Mission
18. A18. Nightmare
19. A19. Zombie Edward
20. A20. Critical Point
21. A21. Training Facility Main Theme
22. A22. Twisting and Convulsing
23. B1. Training Facility 2
24. B2. Catch and Hang
25. B3. Centipede
26. B4. Training Facility 3
27. B5. Chess
28. B6. Dormitory Main Theme
29. B7. in the Torture Chamber
30. B8. Marcus’ Ploy
31. B9. Predator
32. B10. Save Rebecca
33. B11. Melting
34. B12. a Mournful Dream of Scorching Heat
35. B13. Training Facility 4
36. B14. Massacre
37. B15. in the Cage Room
38. B16. DormitoryChapel
39. B17. Lament: Success
40. B18. Lament: Failure
41. B19. Chapel Main Theme
42. B20. Air Raid
43. B21. a Lull
Disc: 2
1. C1. Chapel 3
2. C2. Marcus’ Memories
3. C3. Chapel 2
4. C4. Assault
5. C5. Approaching Leeches 2
6. C6. Leechman 2
7. C7. Assassin’s Blade
8. C8. Proto Tyrant
9. C9. Billy’s Past
10. C10. the Tyrant, Again
11. C11. Tyrant (T-002)
12. C12. DormitoryTreatment Plant
13. C13. Threat
14. C14. D·A·L·I
15. C15. the Last Whisper
16. C16. Zero Ver. 2
17. C17. Confrontation with Marcus
18. D1. Queen Leech
19. D2. Countdown
20. D3. Odd Lump
21. D4. Escape
22. D5. a Way Out
23. D6. a Flash
24. D7. Credits
25. D8. Ex-Game
26. D9. Results
27. D10. Beginning
Amazon currently has the price for the vinyl at $38.53, though Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate. The soundtrack is pressed on 2xLP 180g black vinyl and is contained in a deluxe gatefold sleeve. The soundtrack has also been remastered, ensuring that this is the definitive way to experience the game’s music. The release date is set for January 24th, 2020, and you can check out the cover below.