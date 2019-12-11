DOOM Slayers Collection – Price, Cover, Release Date

The next installment in the DOOM series is in development, though it was delayed until 2020 after initially having a Q4 2019 release date. While the wait will be a hard one considering how good DOOM 2016 was, luckily there is a new collection available that should scratch that slaying itch that fans likely have.

The DOOM Slayers Collection is available now on PS4 and Xbox One, and it’s one of the best gaming bundles ever in terms of the value it offers. You get the original DOOM, DOOM II, DOOM 3 and DOOM (2016) all in one package, and all for just $29.99. Considering the quality of the games here, this is an absolute steal and a must if you don’t own these games already. To make the deal even better, it also comes with a DOOM poster and controller skin, as well as a $10 rebate towards next year’s DOOM Eternal.

One thing to keep in mind is that even if you purchase this physically, you are getting a download code for 3 of these 4 games. The only game that you will be getting on disc is DOOM (2016), which isn’t a big surprise but still kind of a bummer nonetheless. You can check out the cover of this collection at the bottom of this post.

DOOM Eternal is set to launch on March 20th, 2020 for PS4, Xbox One and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is also in development, but only has a vague 2020 release window.