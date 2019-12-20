Final Fantasy 15: Dawn Of The Future Price, Cover, Release Date

Final Fantasy 15 once had an extensive DLC plan for this year called Dawn of the Future, which would contain 4 DLC expansions bringing more story. Unfortunately, the majority of it was canceled, with a DLC for Ardyn being the only what that was released. However, those who were interested in what that content may have been are in luck, as a book is coming that will contain just that.

Amazon has put up a product page for Final Fantasy 15: The Dawn of the Future, revealing the price, cover and release date. The following is the official product description:

“A volume of all-new, character-driven stories expanding on the world of the hit video game Final Fantasy XV. This deluxe, hardcover edition includes full-color inserts featuring concept art and exclusive content.

To oppose the gods or yield to fate?

That is the question confronting each of the characters in The Dawn of the Future. Ardyn, having saved countless lives from the Starscourge, means to become the Founder King of Lucis and instead is cast into tragic exile. On the day the Empire falls, as the imperial capital collapses around them, Commodore Aranea is entrusted with the life of a singular young girl. The Oracle Lunafreya, upon awakening from the slumber of death, discovers that her body has undergone an extraordinary transformation. And after gazing upon the eternal, Noctis, the True King, finally comes to terms with his destiny. Herein lie the stories of the dawning of a new world in Final Fantasy XV.”

Square Enix Books will be handling publishing duties for this book, and there are a whopping 400 pages in total to sift through. The release date is set for June 23rd, 2020, and the price is currently set at $20.33. However, Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, so expect that price to increase and decrease as we get closer to launch. Pre-orders for the book are live, so if you pre-order now you will get the current price even if it goes up in the future.

You can check out the cover for the book below.