Blackjack In Red Dead Redemption 2 Is Just As Addictive As The Real Thing

Red Dead Redemption 2 doesn’t shy away from giving you plenty of things to do over the course of the game, with those things either being directly related to the main story or not at all. Whether it be fishing, drinking, or just taking in the many sights and sounds, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a situation where you have nothing to do. At one point in the game you’ll find that you have the ability to play Blackjack, which functions exactly the same as its real-life counterpart and is one of the best in-game representations of the card game ever.

For those unfamiliar with the popular card game, the goal is to have the cards that you are dealt add up to exactly 21 or as close as you can possibly get to 21 without going over. The game starts with you being dealt two cards, though you can request more cards via what is called a “hit.” If you go over 21 then you automatically lose, though you will also lose if the dealer ends up being closer to 21 than you are. If it ends up that both you and the dealer have 21, then it’s a wash and you play again.

The thing with Blackjack is that it is mostly a luck-based game, as the cards you are dealt will largely decide whether or not you win or lose. The dealer could end up dealing you two cards that get you very close to 21, or deal you two cards that get you nowhere near it. However, the small skill part of the game comes down to knowing whether or not you should take another hit or not. Sometimes taking a hit will eek you a tiny bit closer to 21, but if the next hit ends up being a high number then you’ll find yourself quickly soaring past 21 and losing.

There are some things that you need to keep in mind when playing this game, as there are a couple of instances where your card value may not be readily apparent. While it’s obvious what you total is when you get a number card, the same can’t be said for face cards. However, face cards always count as 10 points, regardless of whether or not you get a King or a Jack. The most important thing to remember is that an Ace can count as 1 point or 11, which comes in handy depending on how close you are to 21.

The good thing about playing Blackjack is that – like poker – winning will get you money. Money is very important as it will allow you to purchase various things at general stores, which will aid you in your main quest. Even though Blackjack isn’t technically a component that pushes the narrative forward, it nevertheless will ultimately make your quest easier. There is also an achievement/trophy that includes the minigame, as you’ll have to play every table game for the “Hobby Horse” achievement/trophy.

Blackjack isn't available to play at every single location in RDR2, so you'll need to become aware of when and where you'll be able to play. The three main areas you can play the card game are Blackwater, Van Horn and Rhodes, so keep these locations in mind whenever you feel like playing Blackjack. You will also be able to play the game at your camp during certain story chapters, though this won't always be available to you so it's best to instead seek out the aforementioned locations.

Much like the other minigames that the game offers, Red Dead Redemption 2’s Blackjack is about as close as you can get to real-life Blackjack. It’s a pretty simple game considering that it’s mostly luck-based, but it nevertheless can result in some intense moments as you get close to 21 and don’t know if you should go for another hit or not. You just have to hope that lady luck is on your side and dive in.