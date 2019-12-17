E-WIN Champion Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Chair Review

When it comes to gaming for extended periods of time, having a proper seating arrangement is a must. Sure, sitting on the floor or the couch will do in short bursts, but it won’t be long until your body will start screaming at you and you inevitably have to cut your gaming session short. Considering the fact that there’s nothing quite like a marathon gaming session, cutting it short due to discomfort is simply unacceptable.

This is where a gaming chair comes in, as these chairs are designed to keep you as comfortable as possible for long gaming sessions. There are thousands of different gaming chairs on the market these days, and all of them are vying for your attention to become your next purchase. However, today we want to put the spotlight on the E-WIN Champion Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Office Chair (with pillows), which is easily one of the best gaming chairs you will find today.

What is immediately apparent with this gaming chair is its sleek design, with this model sporting an all-black color pallet that looks terrific. Everything from the seat, arms, back and pillows are a deep black, which will ensure that it likely won’t stick out like a sore thumb in your current setup no matter what it may be. It is stamped with the big E-Win logo on both the chair itself and the pillows, though without being distracting or looking tacky. The chair also has wheels like your standard office chair, so moving around when you need to is always an option.

While having a nice-looking chair is always a plus, in the end it always comes down to comfort and this one delivers on that front in spades. This gaming chair contains E-WIN Prime interior high-density cold-cure foam, which is designed to be 2 times heavier than regular foam per cubic foot. This ensures that the foam will stay comfortable longer than your standard gaming chair, as well not wearing down on the surface.

Cleaning your average gaming chair is regularly a problem for gamers, because sometimes the very act of cleaning it can cause permanent damage to the chair’s exterior. However, this chair contains stain resistant 2.0 PU leather, allowing owners to clean it repeatedly without causing any kind of surface damage as long as a clean cloth is used. This particular type of leather is also very good at resisting water and prolonged sun exposure, ensuring that the chair remains aesthetically-pleasing for years to come.

Now we come to the functionality of the actual chair, and you’ll be happy to know that it does everything you would want it to do and more. This chair’s height is fully-adjustable like it is with many gaming chairs, but this one takes things a step further by also including adjustable tilt. This means that you can tilt it to the left or the right and then lock it into place, which is nice to have if you’re currently sore on one side of your body. The arms of the chair are also adjustable in terms of both height and direction.

Of course, the backrest is also adjustable, allowing you to lean back slightly for more comfort, or even lean it back all the way if you feel like taking a nap. There are also the aforementioned pillows that you can attach and detach as you so desire, providing neck and lumbar support when needed.

Gaming chairs run the gamut when it comes to price, with some being over $500 and others being under $100. Of course, you usually get what you pay for and it’s always better to strike a nice balance between quality and price. Thankfully, the E-WIN Champion Series Gaming Chair offers just that, with its price tag hovering in the low $300-range. Considering the quality that is on display here, it is easy to recommend you pay the extra money compared to your low-budget gaming chair.

At the end of the day, it’s hard to find flaws with the E-WIN Champion Series Gaming Chair. This ticks all of the boxes when it comes to what you would look for in a quality gaming chair, with both aesthetics and comfort being top of the line. Whether you’re planning on having marathon gaming sessions or even just work from home and sit for long periods of time, this chair is not going to disappoint you and is a must-buy for anyone even remotely interested.