Moss Original Game Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

While virtual reality gaming hasn’t reached the mass appeal that console or mobile gaming has, it nevertheless is slowly but surely amassing a solid catalog of VR-exclusive games. One such game is 2018’s Moss, which is a puzzle adventure game that is presented in both first and third-person perspectives.
The game just recently passed the 2-year anniversary mark, and to commemorate that the game’s soundtrack is getting a vinyl release very soon. Amazon has recently posted a product page for Moss (Original Game Soundtrack), revealing things like the price, cover, release date and tracklisting. First up we have the tracklisting and product description:
8. Home to Me (Feat. Malukah)
“A melodic and playful adventure score conveys Quill’s story in Moss from her perspective by employing small and intimate-sounding instruments ? flute, oboe, Celtic harp, English hammered dulcimer, acoustic guitar, and classical violin ? all composed, arranged and produced in a pastoral soundscape with enchanting Waltz-esque flair.”
The soundtrack is set to launch on March 13th, with the price being set for $40.98. Keep in mind that Amazon prices do tend to fluctuate, as the price will likely increase or decrease slightly prior to release. Pre-orders for the soundtrack are live with pre-order price guarantee, so if the price does decrease you’re guaranteed the lowest price ever offered. You can check out the cover below.