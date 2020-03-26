Fallout 4: Special Edition Soundtrack Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

While the latest main installment in the Fallout series launched several years ago with the release of Fallout 4 in 2015, there’s still things related to the game set to the release. The next is a special extended edition of the game’s soundtrack on vinyl, and Amazon has recently posted a product page revealing lots of new information.
The Fallout 4: Special Extended Edition Vinyl is set to be pressed on a whopping 6 discs, with there being 65 tracks in total. The following is the full tracklisting:
1. Fallout 4 Main Theme
2. The Commonwealth
3. Of Green and Grey
4. Portal to the Past
5. Standoff
6. Combat Ready
7. Deeper and Darker
8. Wandering – the Blasted Forest, Pt.1
9. Brightness Calling
10. Of the People, for the People
11. Hope Remains
12. Wandering – the Blasted Forest, Part 2
13. Predator and Prey
14. War in the Wastes
15. Time to Die
16. Uninvited
17. Wandering – the City, Part 1
18. Rebuild, Renew
19. Concrete Mysteries
20. Tread Carefully
21. The Infiltrator
22. No Quarter
23. Wandering – the City, Part 2
24. The Vigilant
25. The Warlord
26. Red Brick, Broken
27. Lonely Walls
28. Wandering – the City, Part 3
29. Regrouped, Reloaded
30. V.A.T.S. Or Die
31. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 1
32. Darkness Falls
33. War of Wills
34. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 2
35. Only One Survives
36. A Critical Chance
37. Dust & Danger
38. Liberty Lives
39. Lost Boston
40. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 3
41. Honor & Steel
42. We Are Unstoppable
43. Dominant Species
44. Explore and Discover
45. Wandering – the Glowing Sea, Part 1
46. The Stars My Solace
47. Imagine Utopia
48. Lone Wandering
49. Wandering – the Glowing Sea
50. The Last Mariner
51. Echoes of the Dead
52. Enough Is Enough
53. Wandering – the Coast, Part 1
54. Humanity’s Hope
55. Endless Ocean, Endless Dreams
56. No Voices, No Cries
57. Wandering – the Coast, Part 2
58. Covert Action
59. Rise and Prevail
60. No More Sails
61. Wandering – the Coast, Part 3
62. In This Together
63. Still Standing
64. Science & Secrecy
65. Fallout 4 Main Theme (‘Spinner’ Mix)
Of course, considering the amount of tracks and discs being presented here, it should come as no surprise that this set is going to be pricey on vinyl. Amazon currently has the price listed as $109.98, though the price will likely fluctuate over time. It does have a pre-order price guarantee, so if you pre-order now you are guaranteed to get the lowest price ever offered if it does go down.
The Fallout 4: Special Extended Edition Vinyl is set to launch on May 8th, and you can check out the cover for it below.