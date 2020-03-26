Fallout 4: Special Edition Soundtrack Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

While the latest main installment in the Fallout series launched several years ago with the release of Fallout 4 in 2015, there’s still things related to the game set to the release. The next is a special extended edition of the game’s soundtrack on vinyl, and Amazon has recently posted a product page revealing lots of new information.

The Fallout 4: Special Extended Edition Vinyl is set to be pressed on a whopping 6 discs, with there being 65 tracks in total. The following is the full tracklisting:

1. Fallout 4 Main Theme 2. The Commonwealth 3. Of Green and Grey 4. Portal to the Past 5. Standoff 6. Combat Ready 7. Deeper and Darker 8. Wandering – the Blasted Forest, Pt.1 9. Brightness Calling 10. Of the People, for the People 11. Hope Remains 12. Wandering – the Blasted Forest, Part 2 13. Predator and Prey 14. War in the Wastes 15. Time to Die 16. Uninvited 17. Wandering – the City, Part 1 18. Rebuild, Renew 19. Concrete Mysteries 20. Tread Carefully 21. The Infiltrator 22. No Quarter 23. Wandering – the City, Part 2 24. The Vigilant 25. The Warlord 26. Red Brick, Broken 27. Lonely Walls 28. Wandering – the City, Part 3 29. Regrouped, Reloaded 30. V.A.T.S. Or Die 31. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 1 32. Darkness Falls 33. War of Wills 34. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 2 35. Only One Survives 36. A Critical Chance 37. Dust & Danger 38. Liberty Lives 39. Lost Boston 40. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 3 41. Honor & Steel 42. We Are Unstoppable 43. Dominant Species 44. Explore and Discover 45. Wandering – the Glowing Sea, Part 1 46. The Stars My Solace 47. Imagine Utopia 48. Lone Wandering 49. Wandering – the Glowing Sea 50. The Last Mariner 51. Echoes of the Dead 52. Enough Is Enough 53. Wandering – the Coast, Part 1 54. Humanity’s Hope 55. Endless Ocean, Endless Dreams 56. No Voices, No Cries 57. Wandering – the Coast, Part 2 58. Covert Action 59. Rise and Prevail 60. No More Sails 61. Wandering – the Coast, Part 3 62. In This Together 63. Still Standing 64. Science & Secrecy 65. Fallout 4 Main Theme (‘Spinner’ Mix)

Of course, considering the amount of tracks and discs being presented here, it should come as no surprise that this set is going to be pricey on vinyl. Amazon currently has the price listed as $109.98, though the price will likely fluctuate over time. It does have a pre-order price guarantee, so if you pre-order now you are guaranteed to get the lowest price ever offered if it does go down.

The Fallout 4: Special Extended Edition Vinyl is set to launch on May 8th, and you can check out the cover for it below.