Fallout4_Trailer_End

Fallout 4: Special Edition Soundtrack Vinyl – Price, Cover, Release Date

Mike Guarino March 26, 2020 NEWS

While the latest main installment in the Fallout series launched several years ago with the release of Fallout 4 in 2015, there’s still things related to the game set to the release. The next is a special extended edition of the game’s soundtrack on vinyl, and Amazon has recently posted a product page revealing lots of new information.

The Fallout 4: Special Extended Edition Vinyl is set to be pressed on a whopping 6 discs, with there being 65 tracks in total. The following is the full tracklisting:

1. Fallout 4 Main Theme
  2. The Commonwealth
  3. Of Green and Grey
  4. Portal to the Past
  5. Standoff
  6. Combat Ready
  7. Deeper and Darker
  8. Wandering – the Blasted Forest, Pt.1
  9. Brightness Calling
  10. Of the People, for the People
  11. Hope Remains
  12. Wandering – the Blasted Forest, Part 2
  13. Predator and Prey
  14. War in the Wastes
  15. Time to Die
  16. Uninvited
  17. Wandering – the City, Part 1
  18. Rebuild, Renew
  19. Concrete Mysteries
  20. Tread Carefully
  21. The Infiltrator
  22. No Quarter
  23. Wandering – the City, Part 2
  24. The Vigilant
  25. The Warlord
  26. Red Brick, Broken
  27. Lonely Walls
  28. Wandering – the City, Part 3
  29. Regrouped, Reloaded
  30. V.A.T.S. Or Die
  31. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 1
  32. Darkness Falls
  33. War of Wills
  34. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 2
  35. Only One Survives
  36. A Critical Chance
  37. Dust & Danger
  38. Liberty Lives
  39. Lost Boston
  40. Wandering – the Foothills, Part 3
  41. Honor & Steel
  42. We Are Unstoppable
  43. Dominant Species
  44. Explore and Discover
  45. Wandering – the Glowing Sea, Part 1
  46. The Stars My Solace
  47. Imagine Utopia
  48. Lone Wandering
  49. Wandering – the Glowing Sea
  50. The Last Mariner
  51. Echoes of the Dead
  52. Enough Is Enough
  53. Wandering – the Coast, Part 1
  54. Humanity’s Hope
  55. Endless Ocean, Endless Dreams
  56. No Voices, No Cries
  57. Wandering – the Coast, Part 2
  58. Covert Action
  59. Rise and Prevail
  60. No More Sails
  61. Wandering – the Coast, Part 3
  62. In This Together
  63. Still Standing
  64. Science & Secrecy
  65. Fallout 4 Main Theme (‘Spinner’ Mix)
Of course, considering the amount of tracks and discs being presented here, it should come as no surprise that this set is going to be pricey on vinyl. Amazon currently has the price listed as $109.98, though the price will likely fluctuate over time. It does have a pre-order price guarantee, so if you pre-order now you are guaranteed to get the lowest price ever offered if it does go down.
The Fallout 4: Special Extended Edition Vinyl is set to launch on May 8th, and you can check out the cover for it below.
fallout 4 special extended edition vinyl

