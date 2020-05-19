Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night finally launched last year after a successful Kickstarter campaign, and most agreed that it was worth the wait. While the gameplay was excellent, many felt that the soundtrack was a highlight of the whole experience. Those wishing to experience that soundtrack on vinyl are in luck.
Amazon has recently posted a product page for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Definitive Soundtrack on vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover, release date and more. First up we have the product description and track listing, which are the following:
“Originally funded via Kickstarter in 2015, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, spearheaded by legendary game creator Koji Igarashi, was released in June 2019 to critical success. One highly rated element of the game was it’s melodic, moody and catchy music, composed by Michiru Yamane, along with Keisuke Ito, Ryusuke Fujioka, Atsuhiro Ishizuna and Ippo Yamada.”