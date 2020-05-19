Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night finally launched last year after a successful Kickstarter campaign, and most agreed that it was worth the wait. While the gameplay was excellent, many felt that the soundtrack was a highlight of the whole experience. Those wishing to experience that soundtrack on vinyl are in luck.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Definitive Soundtrack on vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover, release date and more. First up we have the product description and track listing, which are the following:

“Originally funded via Kickstarter in 2015, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, spearheaded by legendary game creator Koji Igarashi, was released in June 2019 to critical success. One highly rated element of the game was it’s melodic, moody and catchy music, composed by Michiru Yamane, along with Keisuke Ito, Ryusuke Fujioka, Atsuhiro Ishizuna and Ippo Yamada.”

1. Theme of Bloodstained

2. Call of Eternity

3. Prologue

4. Voyage of Promise

5. Luxurious Overture

6. Lost Garden

7. Holy Wisdom

8. Gears of Fortune

9. Bibliotheca Ex Machina

10. Overdrive

11. Vestiges of Corruption

12. Ritual of the Night

13. Forgotten Jade

14. Interred Glory

15. Cursed Orphan

16. Autumn’s Desolation

17. Goliath

18. Terminus

19. Theme of Gebel

20. Theme of Dominique

21. Theme of Johannes

22. Theme of Zangetsu

23. Theme of Alfred

24. Theme of Od

25. In Peace’s Embrace

26. Foreboding

27. Surpassing Grief

28. Attack of the Grotesque

29. The Executioners

30. Honoring the Oath

31. Exorschism

32. Silent Howling

33. Repentance

34. King of Kings

35. Theme of Bloodstained – Piano Version

36. Theme of Bloodstained – Vocal Version

37. An Unclouded Sky

38. End Credits

39. Valiant Stride

40. Silent Howling (8-Bit)

41. Game Over

42. Theme of Tamako

43. Brave Trigger

44. Sinister Sign

45. Everblack

46. Fear

This soundtrack is being pressed on a whopping four vinyl records, which means that it’s a given that the price is going to be on the pricier side of things. Amazon currently has the price listed at $114.98, which is typical for a four-LP release. However, Amazon prices do fluctuate, but a pre-order price guarantee ensures that you’ll get the lowest price ever offered if the price does go down.

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – The Definitive Soundtrack launches on June 12th. You can check out the cover of the soundtrack below.