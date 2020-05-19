Home » NEWS » Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date
bloodstained

Bloodstained: Ritual Of The Night Vinyl Soundtrack – Price, Cover, Release Date

Mike Guarino May 19, 2020 NEWS

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night finally launched last year after a successful Kickstarter campaign, and most agreed that it was worth the wait. While the gameplay was excellent, many felt that the soundtrack was a highlight of the whole experience. Those wishing to experience that soundtrack on vinyl are in luck.

Amazon has recently posted a product page for Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – Definitive Soundtrack on vinyl, revealing things like the price, cover, release date and more. First up we have the product description and track listing, which are the following:

“Originally funded via Kickstarter in 2015, Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night, spearheaded by legendary game creator Koji Igarashi, was released in June 2019 to critical success. One highly rated element of the game was it’s melodic, moody and catchy music, composed by Michiru Yamane, along with Keisuke Ito, Ryusuke Fujioka, Atsuhiro Ishizuna and Ippo Yamada.”

1. Theme of Bloodstained
  2. Call of Eternity
  3. Prologue
  4. Voyage of Promise
  5. Luxurious Overture
  6. Lost Garden
  7. Holy Wisdom
  8. Gears of Fortune
  9. Bibliotheca Ex Machina
  10. Overdrive
  11. Vestiges of Corruption
  12. Ritual of the Night
  13. Forgotten Jade
  14. Interred Glory
  15. Cursed Orphan
  16. Autumn’s Desolation
  17. Goliath
  18. Terminus
  19. Theme of Gebel
  20. Theme of Dominique
  21. Theme of Johannes
  22. Theme of Zangetsu
  23. Theme of Alfred
  24. Theme of Od
  25. In Peace’s Embrace
  26. Foreboding
  27. Surpassing Grief
  28. Attack of the Grotesque
  29. The Executioners
  30. Honoring the Oath
  31. Exorschism
  32. Silent Howling
  33. Repentance
  34. King of Kings
  35. Theme of Bloodstained – Piano Version
  36. Theme of Bloodstained – Vocal Version
  37. An Unclouded Sky
  38. End Credits
  39. Valiant Stride
  40. Silent Howling (8-Bit)
  41. Game Over
  42. Theme of Tamako
  43. Brave Trigger
  44. Sinister Sign
  45. Everblack
  46. Fear
This soundtrack is being pressed on a whopping four vinyl records, which means that it’s a given that the price is going to be on the pricier side of things. Amazon currently has the price listed at $114.98, which is typical for a four-LP release. However, Amazon prices do fluctuate, but a pre-order price guarantee ensures that you’ll get the lowest price ever offered if the price does go down.
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – The Definitive Soundtrack launches on June 12th. You can check out the cover of the soundtrack below.
Bloodstained vinyl soundtrack cover

Tags

About Mike Guarino

Check Also

TurboGrafx-16-mini

TurboGrafx-16 Mini – Price, New Release Date, Games

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the TurboGrafx-16 Mini’s release date was delayed until further notice, ...

Jobs | Privacy Policy | Terms and Conditions | Contact Us
Copyright © 2015 - LoadTheGame | All rights reserved
website security