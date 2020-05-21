LEGO Super Mario Starter Course – Price, Release Date, More

It was announced earlier this year that Mario was going to break into the wide world of LEGO, and it’s honestly hard to believe it has taken this long. Now we’re getting more information on these sets, with the release date for the starter course being revealed. Those interested will be happy to know it’s only a few months away.

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course Amazon page was updated recently, revealing the release date as August 1st. The following is a breakdown of what you get:

Fans can begin exploring the fun-packed LEGO Super Mario universe with this Adventures with Mario Starter Course (71360), featuring 7 action bricks for different interactions with the LEGO Mario figure

LEGO Mario has color sensors, plus LCD screens in his eyes, mouth and belly to display over 100 different instant reactions to movement; Also included is a speaker that plays iconic sounds and music from the video game

In this super toy playset, LEGO Mario collects virtual coins as he runs and jumps from the Start Pipe to the Goal Pole via LEGO bricks, cloud platforms, the Question Block and clashes with the Goomba figure and Bowser Jr.

This 231-piece, collectible LEGO toy playset makes a cool birthday or holiday gift for kids aged 6+ who can build and play their own way and learn to solve problems while having lots of creative fun

The LEGO Mario figure is powered by 2 x AAA batteries (not included), delivering a highly interactive in-game experience where players get instant feedback and rewards for creativity

The LEGO Super Mario Adventures with Mario Starter Course currently has a price of $59.99 attached to it, though Amazon prices do fluctuate. A pre-order price guarantee is included, so you’re ensured the lowest price if it drops prior to the release date.