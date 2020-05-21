Here are Some of the Top Online Games for 2020

The online gaming industry has changed radically over the years. It has experienced an immense level of growth so far and it’s safe to say that the future looks to be very exciting.

Fortnite Battle Royale

This game is available on the PC, PS4, Xbox One and even the Nintendo Switch too. The game has around 5 million players across the world and it is free to play. The game consists of 100 players who have to go against one another. You can choose to play solo or you can even join as a group of two or four if you want. The idea of the game is to be the last one standing, if you can.

Player Unknown Battlegrounds

PUBG is available on Windows, the Xbox, IOS and even Android. It’s one of the most played games in the world and it’s multiplayer. You and 99 other players will be placed on an island. The idea is for you to try and get rid of the other players by any means necessary.

League of Legends (LOL)

This game might be over ten years old, but it is a favourite to say the least. The main reason for this is because it has some great modes and you would be surprised at how much fun there is to be had. There is an ever-changing roster of champions and it also gives you the chance to choose your environment too. There are over 100 million players online.

Roulette

Roulette is a very popular game, but it is only suited for mature audiences. You can play it visiting the website Casino.com and there are various styles that you can play as well. Roulette has been around for quite some time but now you can play online.

Splatoon 2

This game was created by Nintendo and it is only available on the Switch. It is an incredibly colourful game and it is a multiplayer shooter too. It brings something rather unusual to the standard shooter genre. The idea is that you need to cover everything you can with your colour of ink. The aim is for you to cover the entire map. The new game is expected to launch this year and it is highly anticipated. If you have never played this game before then you should certainly think about giving it a go. It’s not to be missed and it has a lot to offer.

Hearthstone

Hearthstone is a game that is online. It is free to play and you can download it on Windows, Mac, IOS and even Android too. You will need to accumulate cards that depict certain abilities or even spells. You will also need to build decks of 30 so that you can then fight each other. You will choose a hero who has a unique power. When you win, you will then be able to win a deck of new cards. This could include a new character, or even new spells.

Of course, new games are being brought out all the time and there is always something to look forward to. If you are not quite sure if the games that are coming out are available on your chosen platform or not, then you have nothing to worry about because information like this is usually released well in-advance. You can also look up the manufacturer’s website to find out other details, such as whether or not you can pre-order a certain version of the game so try and keep this in mind.