The Last Of Us Part 2 Special Edition Seagate Game Drive – Price, Release Date

After years of waiting and numerous delays making that wait even longer, The Last of Us Part 2 is finally set to launch later this month. While it remains to be seen whether or not it lives up to the hype, those who want to show off their love of the series can do so with a new themed hard drive from Seagate.

Amazon recently posted a product page for the Last of Us II Special Edition Game Drive, revealing things like the price and release date. First up we have a breakdown of the key features, which are the following:

HIGH CAPACITY: Store 50+ games with 2TB of space with the Seagate Game Drive for PS4 systems

PORTABLE: Simple setup and travel-friendly design enables installation and gaming within minutes, anywhere you go

SEAMLESS GAMEPLAY: External hard drive is designed to compliment PS4 consoles, delivering smooth performance and gameplay

PLUG & PLAY: External HDD plugs directly into USB 3. 0 port of any-generation PS4 system (software version 4. 50 or higher)

: Enjoy long-term peace of mind with the included three-year limited product protection plan

Considering that it’s a 2TB hard drive, it stands to reason that it’s going to be on the pricier side of things. Amazon currently has the price listed as $109.99, though their prices do tend to fluctuate. A pre-order price guarantee ensures that you’ll get the lowest price offered if it does drop following your pre-order, however. The release date for the hard drive is set for June 19th, which is the same day that the game launches.